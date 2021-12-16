Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 770.83

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 770.83 ($10.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,674. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 717.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,882.46). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

