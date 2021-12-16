Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $26.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.28 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

OM stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. 1,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,598. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $167,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,554 shares of company stock worth $8,885,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

