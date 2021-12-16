SureRemit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,787.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $2,787.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.42 or 0.08319389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,573.29 or 0.99718190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

