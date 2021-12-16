Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post $960.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.02 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.24 and its 200 day moving average is $293.45. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

