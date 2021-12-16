Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) PT Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The company has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

