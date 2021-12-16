Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,757,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 657,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 125,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

