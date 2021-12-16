Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 3.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $119.91 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.