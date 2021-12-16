SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $360.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.34 and its 200-day moving average is $349.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $297.42 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

