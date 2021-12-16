Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,337 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

