Eukles Asset Management Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eukles Asset Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $112.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.