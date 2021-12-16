Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $144.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

