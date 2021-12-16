First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Boosted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,780 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

