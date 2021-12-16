Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 656 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $218,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

