Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

