Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $494.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $495.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

