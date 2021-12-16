Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $41,565.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $697,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.
