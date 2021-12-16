National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

