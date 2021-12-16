Eukles Asset Management Buys 216 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Shares of LGIH opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

