Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

