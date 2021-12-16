Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.