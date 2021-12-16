Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

