Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 714 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 3,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,232. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

