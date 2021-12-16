Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 1.59% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 28,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

