Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,116 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $11,791,082. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.42. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.62. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

