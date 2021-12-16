Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,489 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 331.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ETHO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $66.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

