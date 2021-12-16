Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 363 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Progressive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $103.59. 36,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,991. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.