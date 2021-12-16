Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00. The stock traded as high as C$2,283.86 and last traded at C$2,275.22, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,252.57.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,350.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,039.61. The firm has a market cap of C$48.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.2300023 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

