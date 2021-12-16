CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

Shares of CLSK opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 867.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

