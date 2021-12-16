Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 12-month low of $89.24 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

