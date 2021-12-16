Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $45.99 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

