Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.83

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $995.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

