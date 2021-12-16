iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $170,322,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93,064 shares during the period.

