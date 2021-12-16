Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.67 on Thursday, hitting 19.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 20.33. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 17.02 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.