CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CFBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.