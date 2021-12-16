HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.52. Approximately 313,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,914,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$548,595. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $227,400.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.