Simplex Trading LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

