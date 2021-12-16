Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.