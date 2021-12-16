WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.75

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.75 and last traded at $130.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund are scheduled to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,133,000 after buying an additional 127,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,808,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $7,868,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 56.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

