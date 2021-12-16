WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.75

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.75 and last traded at $130.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.30.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund are scheduled to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)
WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.