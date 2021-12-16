Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $27.07. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 68,152 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $626.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

