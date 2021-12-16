-$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.32) and the highest is ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.