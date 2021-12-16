Eukles Asset Management Purchases 574 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $156.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

