Eukles Asset Management Purchases 189 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $170.57 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.