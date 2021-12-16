Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

