Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Harrington Investments INC’s 5th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.43.

