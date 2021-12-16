$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Equifax reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

NYSE:EFX opened at $291.51 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

