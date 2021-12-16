Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,854,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.