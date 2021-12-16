Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

INTU opened at $647.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

