Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 73,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $443.52 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

