Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TNX stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

