Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $612.50 and last traded at $615.85. Approximately 87,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,279,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $658.30.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

