Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after buying an additional 147,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 7,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

